Yoshitha Rajapaksa has been appointed as the new Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Prime Minister’s Office said Yoshitha assumed duties in the new post yesterday.

Meanwhile, Chargé d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy, Hu Wei, congratulated Yoshitha for assuming office as new Chief of Staff to PM.

“Bilateral friendship and follow-ups of recent high-level visit were discussed,” the Embassy said in a tweet.

(Source: Daily Mirror)