1 million Sinopharm doses to arrive in Sri Lanka today

Sri Lanka is due to receive one million doses of the Chinese manufactured Sinopharm vaccine, today (06).

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Channa Jayasumana said the consignment will be used to administer the second dose to eligible persons and also to inoculate residents of high-risk areas in 12 districts.

He added 15,000 doses for the second jab of the Russian manufactured Sputnik-V vaccine will arrive on Friday.

The State Minister said the doses will be used to administer individuals of Gothatuwa, who received the first jab several weeks ago.

Meanwhile, another 50,000 first doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine will also arrive on Friday.

State Minister Channa Jayasumana said the stock will be used to inoculate residents of Kandy, as part of the national vaccination drive.

