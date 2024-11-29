10 diplomats present credentials to Sri Lankan President

Posted by Editor on November 29, 2024 - 8:47 am

Nine newly appointed ambassadors and one high commissioner to Sri Lanka officially presented their credentials to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake yesterday morning (November 28) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The new ambassadors represent Burkina Faso, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Armenia, the Kingdom of Spain, the Republic of Congo and the Republic of Guinea. Additionally, a new high commissioner has been appointed to represent the Republic of Kenya.

Below is the list of the new ambassadors and the high commissioner who presented their credentials to President Dissanayake.

1. Dr. Désiré Boniface Some

Ambassador-designate of Burkina Faso based in New Delhi

2. Mr. Haris Hrle

Ambassador-designate of Bosnia and Herzegovina based in New Delhi

3. Mr. Elchin Huseynli

Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Azerbaijan based in New Delhi

4. Mr. Vakhtang Jaoshvili

Ambassador-designate of Georgia based in New Delhi

5. Mr. Mikhail Kasko

Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Belarus based in New Delhi

6. Mr. Vahagn Afyan

Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Armenia based in New Delhi

7. Mr. Juan Antonio March Pujol

Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Spain based in New Delhi

8. Mr. Raymond Serge Balé

Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Congo based in New Delhi

9. Mr. Munyiri Peter Maina

High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Kenya based in New Delhi

10. Mr. Alassane Conte

Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Guinea based in New Delhi