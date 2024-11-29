Principal and teacher remanded over tractor flood tragedy in Ampara

In connection with the incident where five students lost their lives and another went missing due to a tractor transporting a group of school children was swept away by floodwaters in the Karaitivu area of Ampara, the principal and a teacher of the Madrasa school in Nintavur, were arrested.

The police had arrested the principal, the teacher, and two assistants of the involved tractor yesterday (November 28).

Subsequently, they were presented before the acting Magistrate of Sammanthurai yesterday evening.

Following this, the Magistrate ordered the remand of the principal and the teacher of the Madrasa school until December 2, 2024 while the two tractor assistants were released on bail.

On the afternoon of November 26, 2024 the tractor, carrying 11 people including students, was swept away by a flash flood and overturned.

Six students, the tractor driver, and another passenger were reported missing. So far, the bodies of five students, the tractor driver, and another passenger have been recovered.

Search operations are ongoing to locate the missing student.

Investigations revealed that the principal had instructed the transportation of children to their homes using a tractor intended for passengers, despite the military’s warning and the suspension of bus operations due to the dangerous conditions of the road.

Additionally, it was revealed that one of the assistants on the tractor fled the scene during the incident but later surrendered to the Karaitivu police yesterday (November 28).