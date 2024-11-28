Defence Secretary inspects disaster relief operations in Jaffna

Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) today (November 28) visited Jaffna to inspect the ongoing disaster relief efforts in the region.

Accompanied by the Director General of the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) Maj. Gen. Udaya Herath (Retd) and senior tri forces officers in Jaffna he met with state officials involved in disaster relief operations and inquired into the present situation and progress of the coordinated relief operations being carried out with the assistance of the tri forces.

Arriving in the Jaffna Peninsula, the Defence Secretary first visited Katkulam Vidyalaya and Point Petro Central School where displaced people are being housed. After looking into the welfare measures in place for the displaced people there he distributed dry ration packs to them.

The Defence Secretary also made an air observation visit to survey the extent of the flood situation in the Jaffna Peninsula.

Subsequently, Defence Secretary AVM Thuyacontha (Retd) proceeded to Nallur to take stock of the present situation and relief activities being implemented. He directed relevant officials to ensure that necessary requirements and assistance to the affected communities be provided without interruption.

At a meeting held at the Jaffna District Secretariat with the participation of the Northern Province Governor, R Nagalingam Vethanayahan and Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Ramalingam Chandrasekar, he discussed with state officials, tri forces and police officers the present disaster relief operations and also the special security arrangements in place to ensure the safety of displaced communities and their belongings.

The Jaffna peninsula is one of the most affected regions as consistent rain in the past several days has inundated populated areas displacing a large number of people.