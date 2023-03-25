Mar 25 2023 March 25, 2023 March 25, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

10-hour water cut in Colombo and suburbs today (March 25)

The water supply for parts of Colombo and its suburbs will be interrupted for 10 hours today (March 25).

The water cut will last from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM as the electricity supply to the Thulumang pumphouse in Ambatale is set to be suspended for planned essential maintenance work.

The following areas will be affected by the 10-hour water cut today:

  • Colombo, Dehiwala, Mount Lavinia, Kotte and Kaduwela municipal council areas
  • Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa and Kolonnawa urban council areas
  • Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha areas
  • Ratmalana and Katubedda areas
