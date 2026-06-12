UN torture prevention delegation to visit Sri Lanka

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 12, 2026 - 7:28 pm

The United Nations Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) will undertake its second visit to Sri Lanka from June 15 to 24, 2026.

A four-member SPT delegation is scheduled to hold meetings with ministers, senior officials of relevant government ministries, departments and institutions during the visit. The delegation will also meet representatives of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) and members of civil society.

The SPT previously visited Sri Lanka in April 2019 following the country’s accession to the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture (OPCAT) in December 2017. After joining the protocol, the Government of Sri Lanka designated the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka as the National Preventive Mechanism (NPM) under OPCAT.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, the Sri Lankan Government will engage with the Subcommittee as part of its ongoing cooperation with the United Nations and its treaty obligations.

The delegation will be headed by Ms. Aisha Shujune Muhammad of the Maldives and will include Mr. Jakub Julian Czepek of Poland, Ms. Anica Tomsic of Croatia, and Mr. Nika Kvaratskhelia of Georgia. They will be accompanied by officials from the SPT Secretariat based in Geneva, Switzerland.

The visit will be carried out in accordance with the mandate of the United Nations Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture.