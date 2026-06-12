Sri Lanka launches FIFA World Cup Fan Zone 2026

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 12, 2026 - 10:51 am

Sri Lanka launched the official FIFA World Cup Fan Zone 2026 in Colombo yesterday (June 11), with the event also highlighting plans for a new international-level football stadium and efforts to promote sports tourism.

The official FIFA World Cup Fan Zone 2026, where World Cup matches will be broadcast live, was officially launched yesterday (June 11) in front of the Grand Oriental Hotel on York Street in Colombo Fort.

The inaugural event was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, who spoke about the future of football in Sri Lanka, infrastructure development and opportunities for the tourism sector.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said that FIFA has agreed to support the construction of an international-level football stadium in Sri Lanka. He said that, following discussions held during the visit of FIFA’s Vice President to Sri Lanka last year, the land of the Negombo Kadolkale Stadium, which belongs to the Board of Investment, has been selected for the project and that preliminary legal procedures have already begun.

According to the minister, the proposed stadium would help Sri Lanka host international football tournaments in the future and could provide a boost to tourism in and around Negombo.

The minister also said that football, like cricket, has the potential to contribute to the growth of Sri Lanka’s sports tourism sector. He noted that despite various global challenges, tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka have remained strong due to the country’s hospitality and heritage attractions. He added that tourist arrivals had surpassed one million as of May 31 this year.

Speaking about the Grand Oriental Hotel, the minister said the hotel, which dates back to 1837, is an important historic property. He also stated that the Cabinet has approved plans to upgrade the Bank of Ceylon-owned hotel to meet modern standards.

During his speech, the minister invited football fans in Colombo and nearby areas to visit the Fan Zone to watch World Cup matches and experience the historic surroundings of the Grand Oriental Hotel.

He concluded by thanking the management of the Grand Oriental Hotel and the York Street Live team for organizing the event.