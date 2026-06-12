SriLankan Airlines flight to Sydney returns after lightning strike

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 12, 2026 - 9:29 am

A SriLankan Airlines flight carrying 217 passengers and 16 crew members was forced to return to Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake early today (June 12) after being struck by lightning shortly after takeoff.

Flight UL 606 departed Katunayake at 1:00 AM bound for Sydney, Australia. The aircraft, a wide-body Airbus A330, encountered thunderstorm conditions and lightning activity in the area during the flight.

According to airport officials, the aircraft was struck by lightning, prompting the pilot to discontinue the journey and return to Bandaranaike International Airport as a precautionary measure.

The aircraft landed safely at 1:40 AM, around 40 minutes after departure.

SriLankan Airlines later arranged another Airbus A330 aircraft of the same type to transport the passengers to Sydney. The replacement flight departed Katunayake at 6:06 AM.

The aircraft involved in the incident has been sent to the SriLankan Airlines engineering division at Katunayake Airport for inspection and necessary repair work.