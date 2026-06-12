Sri Lanka Air Force unveils upgraded Kfir C12

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 12, 2026 - 9:02 am

Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha, attended the first flight of the Sri Lanka Air Force’s modernized Kfir C12 fighter aircraft at SLAF Base Katunayake yesterday (June 11).

The Defence Secretary was received by Air Force Commander Air Marshal Bandu Edirisinghe upon his arrival at the base.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the flight marked the completion of a modernization programme carried out in partnership with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to upgrade the Sri Lanka Air Force’s existing Kfir fleet.

The programme included upgrades to avionics, mission systems and aircraft structures aimed at extending the operational lifespan of the fleet and improving its capabilities. The government says the initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to modernize the country’s air combat capability and strengthen national security.

The Ministry stated that the modernization programme covers both Kfir fighter aircraft and trainer aircraft, bringing them to the Kfir C12 standard.

The upgraded aircraft feature a modern glass cockpit, enhanced navigation and communication systems, advanced mission planning capabilities and precision weapon employment systems. These improvements are expected to provide greater situational awareness and operational effectiveness.

The Kfir aircraft have been part of Sri Lanka’s air defence fleet since 1996. According to the Ministry, the upgraded Kfir C12 platform offers improved air-to-air and air-to-ground capabilities and expands the fleet’s multirole operational capacity.

Senior Air Force officers and representatives of Israel Aerospace Industries were also present at the event.