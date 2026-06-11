Man arrested for taking Rs. 300,000 bribe promising university job

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 11, 2026 - 8:32 pm

A man was arrested by investigators of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) today (June 11) for allegedly accepting a Rs. 300,000 bribe after claiming he could secure a job at Uva Wellassa University.

The suspect, identified as Amarakoon Mudiyanselage Kiribanda, was arrested at around 12:00 noon following a complaint lodged by a resident of Watabedda, Ettampitiya.

According to CIABOC, the suspect had allegedly requested and accepted the bribe by claiming that he could arrange employment for the complainant’s daughter as a Library Assistant at Uva Wellassa University of Sri Lanka.

He was arrested near a shop selling religious items located in front of the Hali-Ela Divisional Secretariat.

The suspect is due to be produced before the Badulla Magistrate’s Court.