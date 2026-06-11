Ragama inquest officer arrested in Rs. 100,000 bribery case

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 11, 2026 - 8:16 pm

An inquest officer attached to the Colombo North Teaching Hospital in Ragama was arrested by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) at around 1:13 PM today (June 11), over allegations of accepting a Rs. 100,000 bribe.

According to CIABOC, the arrest was made following a complaint lodged by a resident of the Mount Lavinia area.

Investigators allege that the suspect had demanded Rs. 100,000 from the complainant in exchange for providing the inquest report related to a person who died at the Ragama Hospital on December 28, 2025.

The Commission further stated that the suspect had allegedly accepted the money on June 8, 2026, handed over the inquest report, and unlawfully obtained and received the payment as a bribe.

The suspect has been identified as Sudarshan Sri Lal Indrajith Dissanayake, who served as an inquest officer at the Colombo North Teaching Hospital in Ragama.

He was arrested after arriving at the Commission today (June 11, 2026).

The arrested suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.