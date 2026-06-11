Sri Lanka prepares for El Niño impact

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 11, 2026 - 2:20 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (June 11) chaired a high-level discussion on the anticipated El Niño conditions and their possible impact on food security, drinking water supplies, and the energy sector, directing officials to prepare comprehensive plans to address potential challenges.

The discussion was held this morning at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo with the participation of representatives from the Department of Meteorology, Department of Irrigation, Central Environmental Authority, Mahaweli Authority of Sri Lanka, Disaster Management Centre, Lakdhanavi Limited, and National System Operator (Pvt) Limited.

During the meeting, extensive attention was given to the possible effects of the expected El Niño conditions on Sri Lanka’s food security, drinking water supply, and energy sector. Officials also discussed urgent measures required to manage these sectors effectively in the coming months.

Current reservoir water levels and the steps needed to manage potential pressures on agriculture, drinking water supplies, and power generation were also reviewed.

Officials informed the meeting that the expected El Niño situation is likely to resemble the conditions experienced during 2016–2017. They noted that water management plans have already been prepared based on those experiences. As part of the preparedness measures, arrangements have been made to begin the 2026 Yala cultivation season about one and a half months earlier than usual.

Special attention was also paid to maintaining an uninterrupted electricity supply while safeguarding agricultural activities and food security. President Dissanayake instructed relevant officials to prepare and present plans to ensure adequate water availability for power generation, agricultural activities including the upcoming Yala season, and the security of drinking water supplies.

The President stated that Sri Lanka has previously demonstrated its ability to overcome external challenges, including the impacts of Cyclone Ditwah and disruptions caused by the conflict in the Middle East. He expressed confidence that with proper planning, the country would be able to effectively manage the global challenge posed by El Niño and respond successfully to any situation that may arise.

Among those present at the meeting were President’s Secretary Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Kapila Janaka Bandara, Director General (Covering) of the Department of Meteorology A.L.K. Wijemannage, Director General of the Department of Irrigation Kithsiri Weligepolage, Director General of the Mahaweli Authority of Sri Lanka H.M.J.K. Herath, Chairman of the Central Environmental Authority Professor Tilak Hewawasam, Acting Director General of the Disaster Management Centre Brigadier D.D.G.A. Jayawardhana, and several senior officials from the relevant institutions.