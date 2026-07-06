116,736 cannabis plants seized in Hambegamuwa reserve raid

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 6, 2026 - 9:37 am

A 67-year-old suspect was arrested with 116,736 cannabis plants during a raid in the Galamuna Reserve in Hambegamuwa on July 5, 2026.

The raid was carried out in the morning by a team of officers from the Walana Central Anti-Corruption Strike Force, based on information received.

Police said the cannabis plants had been cultivated without a licence on a land area of about two acres in the Wangediara area of the Galamuna Reserve, within the Hambegamuwa Police Division.

The arrested suspect is a resident of the Thanamalwila area.

He was later handed over to the Hambegamuwa Police Station. Hambegamuwa Police are conducting further investigations.