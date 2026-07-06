Death toll in Negombo Prison unrest rises to 25

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 6, 2026 - 10:55 am

UPDATE – 01:00 PM: Police say 25 people, including prison officers, have died in the clash that broke out at the Negombo Prison this morning (July 06).

It is also reported that nearly 100 people were injured in the clash.

The Negombo Hospital said gunshot wounds were found on the bodies of some of those who died and on some of the injured.

UPDATE – 12:39 PM: The death toll from the renewed unrest at Negombo Prison this morning (July 06) has risen to 19.

Reports indicate that four of those killed were prison officers.

UPDATE – 12:30 PM: The death toll from the renewed unrest at Negombo Prison this morning (July 06) has risen to 15.

Reports indicate that four of those killed were prison officers.

UPDATE – 11:45 AM: The death toll from the renewed unrest at Negombo Prison this morning (July 06) has risen to seven.

Reports indicate that three of those killed were prison officers.

UPDATE – 11:30 AM: The death toll from the renewed unrest at Negombo Prison this morning (July 06) has risen to five.

Reports indicate that three of those killed were prison officers.

UPDATE – 11:05 AM: Nearly 20 people injured in renewed unrest at Negombo Prison have been admitted to the Negombo District General Hospital.

Additional police and Police Special Task Force (STF) teams have been deployed to control the situation.

A tense situation has once again been reported at the prison today (July 06), after the situation had been brought under control by this morning following yesterday’s incidents.

The unrest has reportedly resurfaced at the prison at present.

A clash first broke out between two groups of inmates at Negombo Prison at around 1:00 PM yesterday (July 05).

Police said the confrontation took place between a group of remand prisoners and a group of convicted inmates serving sentences.

Two inmates died in yesterday’s clash, while 38 others sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment in hospital.