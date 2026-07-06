Committee appointed to investigate deadly Negombo Prison clash

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 6, 2026 - 8:43 am

A committee has been appointed to investigate the Negombo Prison clash that left two inmates dead and dozens injured yesterday (July 05).

Prisons Commissioner and Media Spokesman A.C. Gajanayake said the investigation committee was appointed by the Commissioner General of Prisons.

The clash broke out between two groups of inmates at the Negombo Prison at around 1:00 PM yesterday (July 05). Police said the incident had taken place between a group of remand prisoners and a group of inmates who had been convicted and imprisoned.

A hospital spokesman said two inmates died in the clash, while 34 others were injured and admitted to the Negombo District Hospital. It is also reported that two seriously injured inmates were transferred to the Colombo National Hospital.

Later, a group of inmates climbed onto a roof at the prison and staged a protest. Four more inmates were later hospitalized after falling from the roof.

Negombo District Hospital Director, Consultant Dr. Pushpa Gamlathge, said around 10 inmates had undergone surgeries.

Prison officers, Police, the Police Special Task Force (STF) and the Army were deployed to control the tense situation at the Negombo Prison. Security in the surrounding area was also strengthened.

Meanwhile, a group of relatives of inmates held at the prison gathered in front of the prison and behaved in an unruly manner, claiming that the authorities had not provided information about the inmates.

Police later intervened and provided them with information about the inmates who had been hospitalized. Steps were also taken to direct another group of relatives to the hospital.

Commenting on the incident, Prisons Commissioner and Media Spokesman A.C. Gajanayake said a clash had taken place between inmates inside the Negombo Prison.

He said 36 inmates had been hospitalized following the incident, while two of them had died. He added that another three inmates received treatment and were transferred to the Pallansena Camp.

Gajanayake said there are 2,417 inmates currently held at the Negombo Prison.

He said the situation inside the prison had been brought under control by prison officers. Police, the STF and the Army had also been deployed to provide security outside the prison.

He further said the incident was only a clash between inmates and that no officers were involved.

Gajanayake requested relatives of the inmates not to panic or have unnecessary fear at this time.

He added that the inmates had submitted several requests to the Commissioner General of Prisons. The Commissioner General had informed them that action would be taken regarding those requests.

Gajanayake also said the situation was brought under control with the support of the inmates.