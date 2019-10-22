A total of 1,237 complaints in relation to the 2019 Presidential Election have been lodged with Election Commission thus far.

The Commission in a statement said 1,184 complaints pertaining to flouting of election laws, nine incidents of violence and 44 other incidents have been reported after the Nomination Day.

The National Election Complaints Management Centre has received 454 incidents while 759 incidents have been reported at the District Election Complaints Management Centre in relation to the November 16th Polls.

Furthermore, 103 complaints have been lodged with the Commission during the past 24 hours.

The 2019 Presidential Election is slated to be held on the 16th of November.

A total of 35 persons have submitted nominations to contest the election.

