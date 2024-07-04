18-hour water cut tonight for urgent pipeline repairs
Posted by Editor on July 4, 2024 - 7:01 pm
The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) will cut water supply for 18 hours in several areas starting at 9:00 PM tonight to repair a leak in a transmission pipeline.
The affected areas are the Kolonnawa Urban Council, Kaduwela Municipal Council, and Kotikawatta-Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha regions.
The water cut will last from 9:00 PM tonight until 3:00 PM tomorrow (July 5).
Residents should store enough water and take necessary precautions during this period, according to the NWSDB.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Supreme Court to review petition seeking delay of Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election July 4, 2024
- 18-hour water cut tonight for urgent pipeline repairs July 4, 2024
- Supreme Court halts wage increase for plantation workers July 4, 2024
- Karandeniya PHI murder suspect arrested in Mount Lavinia July 4, 2024
- Bus-Truck collision injures 25 passengers in Madampe July 4, 2024