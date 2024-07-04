18-hour water cut tonight for urgent pipeline repairs

Posted by Editor on July 4, 2024 - 7:01 pm

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) will cut water supply for 18 hours in several areas starting at 9:00 PM tonight to repair a leak in a transmission pipeline.

The affected areas are the Kolonnawa Urban Council, Kaduwela Municipal Council, and Kotikawatta-Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha regions.

The water cut will last from 9:00 PM tonight until 3:00 PM tomorrow (July 5).

Residents should store enough water and take necessary precautions during this period, according to the NWSDB.