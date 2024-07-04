Supreme Court to review petition seeking delay of Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election
July 4, 2024
A five-member Supreme Court bench will review a fundamental rights petition filed by entrepreneur C.D. Lenawa (Chamindra Dayan Lenawa) on July 8, 2024.
The petition seeks to delay the upcoming Presidential Election in Sri Lanka until the Supreme Court clarifies the end date of the President’s current term.
Earlier today, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that businessman C.D. Lenawa did not consult him or his lawyers before filing the petition in the Supreme Court.
President Wickremesinghe reaffirmed that the President’s term is five years, supporting the Election Commission’s plan to hold the next Presidential Election in 2024.
