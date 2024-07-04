Sri Lanka President confirms 5-year term amid Supreme Court petition

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe clarified that businessman Chamindra Dayan Lenawa did not consult him or his lawyers before filing a petition in the Supreme Court.

The petition seeks the court’s interpretation of the President’s term under the Constitution.

President Wickremesinghe reaffirmed that the President’s term is 5 years, supporting the Election Commission’s plan to hold the next Presidential Election in 2024.

The President’s Media Division highlighted that Chamindra Dayan Lenawa filed the petition under specific constitutional articles, challenging the interpretation of the President’s term and seeking to delay the 2024 Presidential Election until the court rules on the matter.