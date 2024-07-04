Police Inspector from Mahabage Police station arrested for bribery

Posted by Editor on July 4, 2024 - 9:50 am

A police inspector from Mahabage Police Station was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) for accepting a bribe of Rs. 25,000.

The arrest came after a complaint from a Palliyawatta resident, Wattala.

Reports indicate the inspector demanded the bribe to avoid court action over two bounced cheques.

He allegedly promised to arrange for the settlement of the cheque amounts in installments.

The arrested inspector will appear before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.