Thalawa Police OIC injured in attack during raid

Posted by Editor on July 4, 2024 - 9:43 am

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of Thalawa Police Station was injured during a raid last night (July 3) when he was attacked with a sharp object.

He was taken to Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Police arrested the suspect and four others involved in the incident.