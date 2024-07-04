Thalawa Police OIC injured in attack during raid
Posted by Editor on July 4, 2024 - 9:43 am
The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of Thalawa Police Station was injured during a raid last night (July 3) when he was attacked with a sharp object.
He was taken to Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital for treatment.
Police arrested the suspect and four others involved in the incident.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka President confirms 5-year term amid Supreme Court petition July 4, 2024
- Police Inspector from Mahabage Police station arrested for bribery July 4, 2024
- Thalawa Police OIC injured in attack during raid July 4, 2024
- Sri Lanka secures $12.5 Billion international bond restructuring deal July 4, 2024
- FR Petition filed to delay Presidential Election in Sri Lanka July 3, 2024