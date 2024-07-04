Bus-Truck collision injures 25 passengers in Madampe

25 passengers were hospitalized today (July 4) after a collision between a cement truck and a Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus on the Chilaw-Colombo main road in Madampe.

Police reported the injured were taken to Chilaw Hospital, where some are in serious condition.

The bus, traveling from Devala Junction to Colombo via Chilaw, reportedly lost control and collided with the truck amid rainy weather.

Both vehicles sustained severe damage.

Madampe Police are investigating the incident further.