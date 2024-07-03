Jul 03 2024 July 3, 2024 July 3, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

FR Petition filed to delay Presidential Election in Sri Lanka

A fundamental rights petition has been filed with Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court by a businessman, requesting the Court to interpret the tenure of the current President according to the Constitution.

The petition was filed by entrepreneur C.D. Lenawa.

It further requests an interim order to prevent the Election Commission from conducting the Presidential Election during the currently scheduled period until the Court decides on the incumbent President’s tenure.

