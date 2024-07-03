Mahinda Kahandagama joins UNP

Posted by Editor on July 3, 2024 - 11:54 am

Mahinda Kahandagama has obtained membership in the United National Party (UNP).

Kahandagama pledged his support to President Ranil Wickremesinghe at an event held at the Sirikota party headquarters.

Kahandagama became famous after being attacked during the violence on May 9, 2022.

After joining the UNP, Kahandagama was appointed as a zonal organizer in the Colombo Central electorate.

Kahandagama is a former Municipal Councillor of the Colombo Municipal Council from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).