ADB to fund Sri Lanka tourism with $210 Million for sustainable growth

Posted by Editor on July 5, 2024 - 8:26 am

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is planning a project to finance tourism in Sri Lanka.

This project aims to support policy reforms to enhance resilience and strengthen institutions, according to Takafumi Kadono, ADB Sri Lanka Resident Mission Country Director.

Kadono shared this at the Serendipity Knowledge Program, “Tourism and Biodiversity Conservation,” held yesterday (July 4) in Colombo.

The project will be presented to the ADB Board by the end of the year. It includes an allocation of USD 100 million this year, USD 80 million for 2025, and an additional USD 30 million for sustainable tourism in Sigiriya and Trincomalee.

Kadono emphasized the importance of tourism and biodiversity conservation for Sri Lanka’s economic recovery and growth. He noted that tourism, a key economic driver, must expand sustainably.

ADB has supported Sri Lanka’s tourism sector since mid-2018 and began operations in 2019 after the Easter Sunday attacks, providing technical assistance worth USD 1.5 million.

Vincent Shacks, Group Impact Manager of Wilderness, South Africa, delivered the keynote speech at the event. The panel discussion featured Dr. Sumith Pilapitiya, Conservationist and Environmentalist; Chandana Sooriyabandara, Director General of the Department of Wildlife Conservation, Sri Lanka; Dr. Asha de Vos, Founder and Executive Director of Oceanswell; Priantha Fernando, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority; and Sharon Atapattu-Tissera, Owner and Operator of Hideaway Villa, Arugam Bay.