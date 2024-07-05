Colombo High Court freezes Keheliya Rambukwella’s assets worth 97 Million Rupees

Posted by Editor on July 5, 2024 - 10:44 am

The Colombo High Court today (July 5) ordered a 3-month suspension of the fixed deposit accounts and life insurance policies of former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and six of his family members.

The order, issued by Judge Manjula Thilakaratne, affects accounts and policies worth over 97 million rupees.

These financial assets are in the names of Rambukwella, his wife, three daughters, and one daughter’s husband.