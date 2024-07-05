Colombo High Court freezes Keheliya Rambukwella’s assets worth 97 Million Rupees
Posted by Editor on July 5, 2024 - 10:44 am
The Colombo High Court today (July 5) ordered a 3-month suspension of the fixed deposit accounts and life insurance policies of former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and six of his family members.
The order, issued by Judge Manjula Thilakaratne, affects accounts and policies worth over 97 million rupees.
These financial assets are in the names of Rambukwella, his wife, three daughters, and one daughter’s husband.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Dhammika Perera ready to enter Presidential race if SLPP nominates him July 5, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s Finance Ministry: No Tax for monthly incomes below Rs. 100,000 July 5, 2024
- Colombo High Court freezes Keheliya Rambukwella’s assets worth 97 Million Rupees July 5, 2024
- ADB to fund Sri Lanka tourism with $210 Million for sustainable growth July 5, 2024
- Supreme Court to review petition seeking delay of Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election July 4, 2024