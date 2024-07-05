Sri Lanka’s Finance Ministry: No Tax for monthly incomes below Rs. 100,000

Sri Lanka’s State Minister of Finance, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, clarified that people who earn less than Rs. 100,000 per month do not need to pay taxes, even if they’ve received messages from the Inland Revenue Department asking for payments.

He addressed concerns raised by individuals with Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TIN). Siyambalapitiya encouraged those eligible to inform their local revenue office.

He noted that 2.3 million TIN numbers have been issued so far, with 1.3 million issued in June alone.

The government aims to issue 7.3 million TIN numbers by the end of July, 2024.