Dhammika Perera ready to enter Presidential race if SLPP nominates him

Posted by Editor on July 5, 2024 - 1:30 pm

Billionaire businessman and MP Dhammika Perera says he is ready to run in the upcoming Presidential Election if the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) decides.

He made this statement at the opening of the SLPP Trade Union office in Colombo.

With SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam present, Perera stated that the party needs to choose their candidate for this year’s Presidential Election.

“I am waiting for the party’s decision. I am also preparing for a successful campaign and working on an economic recovery plan,” he said.