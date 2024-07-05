Four dead, three critical after lorry overturns in Badulla
Posted by Editor on July 5, 2024 - 1:45 pm
Four people died and three were critically injured after a lorry overturned near Walihida on the Badulla-Soranathota road around 12:00 PM today (July 05), police said.
The victims were workers from Monaragala traveling to install bus stop shelters.
The injured are in critical condition at Badulla Hospital, where the deceased have also been taken.
The cause of the accident is under investigation, with initial reports suggesting the lorry lost control.
Badulla Police are investigating further.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Three petitions filed against FR case seeking presidential poll delay July 5, 2024
- Four dead, three critical after lorry overturns in Badulla July 5, 2024
- Dhammika Perera ready to enter Presidential race if SLPP nominates him July 5, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s Finance Ministry: No Tax for monthly incomes below Rs. 100,000 July 5, 2024
- Colombo High Court freezes Keheliya Rambukwella’s assets worth 97 Million Rupees July 5, 2024