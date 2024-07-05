Four dead, three critical after lorry overturns in Badulla

Posted by Editor on July 5, 2024 - 1:45 pm

Four people died and three were critically injured after a lorry overturned near Walihida on the Badulla-Soranathota road around 12:00 PM today (July 05), police said.



The victims were workers from Monaragala traveling to install bus stop shelters.

The injured are in critical condition at Badulla Hospital, where the deceased have also been taken.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, with initial reports suggesting the lorry lost control.

Badulla Police are investigating further.