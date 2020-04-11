Seven more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 197, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 54 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 197

Active Cases – 136

New Cases – 0

Total number of individuals in hospitals – 224

Recovered & Discharged – 54

Deaths – 7