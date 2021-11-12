Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa commenced delivering the 2022 budget speech at the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

2:43 PM – Pension age of the state sector workers increased to 65 years – Finance Minister

2:39 PM – The minimum period a Member of Parliament must serve to obtain the pension extended from 05 years to 10 years.

2:38 PM – Telecommunication expenses of the government sector to be reduced by 25%

2:35 PM – Finance Minister said that proposals and opinions of several organizations and individuals were obtained before preparing the budget proposals.

2:27 PM – After independence, all the government had failed to act with a clear vision with regard to the country’s foreign reserves.

2:16 PM – The “international drug mafia” is one of the biggest obstacles the country is facing, he said.

2:14 PM – “We are a government that does what it says,” he said referring to the vaccination programme of the country. He said today Sri Lanka is referred to as the “vaccinated nation in Asia”.

2:13 PM – There is no more room for terrorism and extremism. Today Sri Lanka is one of the most peaceful countries in the world, Minister Basil Rajapaksa said.

2:11 PM – There is no other nation that loves the environment as this country, he said.

2:08 PM – He said that the government lost over Rs 500 billion in earnings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2:06 PM – Basil Rajapaksa says that the Sri Lankan government is presenting this budget proposal at a time when the country and the entire world is facing a difficult period.

2:05 PM – Finance Minister commenced the 2022 Budget Speech.

2:03 PM – Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa arrived in the Chamber and took his seat.

1:54 PM – Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa arrived in Parliament, a short while ago, for the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill (Budget Speech) for the Fiscal Year 2022.