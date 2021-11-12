Nov 12 2021 November 12, 2021 November 12, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

2022 Budget Speech

Budget in Sri Lanka Parliament

Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa commenced delivering the 2022 budget speech at the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

2:43 PM – Pension age of the state sector workers increased to 65 years – Finance Minister

2:39 PM – The minimum period a Member of Parliament must serve to obtain the pension extended from 05 years to 10 years.

2:38 PM – Telecommunication expenses of the government sector to be reduced by 25%

2:35 PM – Finance Minister said that proposals and opinions of several organizations and individuals were obtained before preparing the budget proposals.

2:27 PM – After independence, all the government had failed to act with a clear vision with regard to the country’s foreign reserves.

2:16 PM – The “international drug mafia” is one of the biggest obstacles the country is facing, he said.

2:14 PM – “We are a government that does what it says,” he said referring to the vaccination programme of the country. He said today Sri Lanka is referred to as the “vaccinated nation in Asia”.

2:13 PM – There is no more room for terrorism and extremism. Today Sri Lanka is one of the most peaceful countries in the world, Minister Basil Rajapaksa said.

2:11 PM – There is no other nation that loves the environment as this country, he said.

2:08 PM – He said that the government lost over Rs 500 billion in earnings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2:06 PM – Basil Rajapaksa says that the Sri Lankan government is presenting this budget proposal at a time when the country and the entire world is facing a difficult period.

2:05 PM – Finance Minister commenced the 2022 Budget Speech.

2:03 PM – Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa arrived in the Chamber and took his seat.

1:54 PM – Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa arrived in Parliament, a short while ago, for the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill (Budget Speech) for the Fiscal Year 2022.

