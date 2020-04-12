Four more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 203, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 55 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 203

Active Cases – 141

New Cases – 5

Total number of individuals in hospitals – 154

Recovered & Discharged – 55

Deaths – 7