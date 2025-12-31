Colombo Municipal Council budget passed

Posted by Editor on December 31, 2025 - 11:59 am

The second reading of the 2026 budget of the Colombo Municipal Council, which is controlled by the National People’s Power, was passed by a majority of two votes today (December 31).

The budget proposal received 58 votes in favour, while 56 councillors voted against it.

When the budget was first presented on December 22, 2025, it was defeated, with 60 councillors voting against it and 57 voting in favour.

Approval of the budget at the second reading allows the council to move forward with its planned expenditures for 2026.