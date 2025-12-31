President appoints special commission to probe Colombo Municipal Council corruption

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed a Special Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate alleged corruption, abuse of power, and financial irregularities at the Colombo Municipal Council during the period from 2010 to 2025.

The appointment has been made through an Extraordinary Gazette issued under the signature of the Secretary to the President.

The Commission has been granted authority to examine acts of corruption and related misconduct at the Colombo Municipal Council, including the abuse of official power.

According to the Gazette notification, the members appointed to the Commission are former High Court Judge Piyasena Ranasinghe, Chartered Accountant E. R. M. S. H. Ekanayake, and former Senior Superintendent of Police D. S. Wickramasinghe.

The mandate of the Commission also includes investigations into the misuse of state assets and privileges, unlawful recruitments and appointments, illegal projects, and irregularities related to the leasing or renting of movable and immovable properties.

The Extraordinary Gazette further states that the Commission is required to complete its investigations and submit its final report within a period of six months.