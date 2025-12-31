Prison inmate shot at Nagoda Teaching Hospital

Posted by Editor on December 31, 2025 - 8:23 am

A prison inmate who was receiving treatment at the Nagoda Teaching Hospital was injured in a shooting that took place this morning (December 31).

According to police, the injured inmate is a detainee from the Kalutara Prison.

The shooting occurred at around 6.00 a.m. The hospital Director stated that the inmate, who was being treated in the surgical ward, sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He is currently undergoing surgery.

Reports further state that prison officers were present at the time of the shooting.

Investigations are underway to apprehend the gunman.