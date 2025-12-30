Sri Lanka suspends Grade 6 English module over inappropriate website reference

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Education has suspended the distribution of a printed Grade 6 English language module after confirming that its introduction contains a reference to an inappropriate website, and an investigation has been launched with plans to file a complaint with the CID on December 31, 2025.

The issue came to light following a complaint received by the Ministry regarding the Grade 6 English module prepared by the National Institute of Education. Officials reviewed the matter and confirmed that the complaint was valid.

Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education Nalaka Kaluwewe said an internal investigation was carried out after it was found that the already printed module included a reference to an inappropriate website in its introduction.

As a result, the Ministry has decided to immediately suspend the distribution of the Grade 6 English module. A formal investigation has also been launched with immediate effect to determine how the reference was included.

The Ministry of Education further stated that steps are expected to be taken to lodge a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on December 31, 2025 to allow for further investigations into the matter.