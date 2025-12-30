Sri Lanka Inland Revenue Department records highest ever revenue in 2025

Sri Lanka’s Inland Revenue Department has collected a record Rs. 2,203 billion in revenue in 2025, the highest amount in its 93 year history, exceeding the annual target by Rs. 33 billion and recording a 15 percent increase compared to 2024.

Commissioner General of Inland Revenue Ms. Rukdevi Fernando announced these figures at a discussion held this morning (December 30) at the Inland Revenue Department auditorium in Colombo, under the patronage of Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

This also marked the first time in the 93 year history of the Department that a sitting President visited the Inland Revenue Department. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake attended a meeting with officers and staff to review the progress made in 2025 and to discuss plans for 2026.

The President expressed his appreciation to all officers and staff for surpassing the revenue target set by the Government. He urged everyone to continue working together towards a shared goal to support the economic transformation needed for the country.

Emphasising tax discipline, the President stated that no individual has the privilege to evade taxes. He said the era where tax obligations were influenced by personal, family or political connections has ended, and stressed that the law will be enforced without exception against those who attempt to evade taxes, regardless of their status.

The President also noted that tax collection is not repression or coercion but a legitimate right of the State. He added that necessary changes will be made to laws, regulations, institutional roles and staffing to ensure effective revenue collection.

He further highlighted that the Government’s objective is to ensure that the benefits of economic progress reach the people. He said the focus is on improving essential public services, enhancing quality of life, transforming the transport system and providing sufficient funding for education and health sector development.

The President also stressed the need for a targeted programme to properly collect due taxes by improving tax literacy, simplifying the tax system and addressing staff shortages within the Department.

Commissioner General Ms. Rukdevi Fernando stated that the professional skills and dedication of Inland Revenue officers were the main reasons for the Department’s success in 2025. She added that a revenue target of Rs. 2,401 billion has been set for 2026.

She said the Department aims to achieve this target by improving tax compliance and expanding the tax base. Planned measures for 2026 include expanding third party data sharing, strengthening investigations into local and overseas assets, taking over the RAMIS system, strengthening risk based audits, introducing e invoicing, using modern technology for tax administration and improving tax ethics.

Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Nishantha Jayaweera, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Commissioner General Ms. Rukdevi P. H. Fernando, along with senior officials and staff of the Inland Revenue Department, were present at the event.