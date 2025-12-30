Sri Lanka Customs records highest revenue in history in 2025

Posted by Editor on December 30, 2025 - 6:39 pm

Sri Lanka Customs recorded its highest revenue earning year in history in 2025 by exceeding its target of Rs. 2,115 billion and entering 2026 with an additional surplus of about Rs. 300 billion, Director General of Sri Lanka Customs S.P. Arukgoda said today (December 30).

He made these remarks at a discussion held this morning (December 30) at the Sri Lanka Customs Auditorium in Colombo, chaired by Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The President visited the Sri Lanka Customs Department to review its performance in 2025 and to examine the new plans proposed for 2026. During the visit, the President held detailed discussions with the Director General, Directors and senior officials of the Department.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake praised Sri Lanka Customs for its key role in generating state revenue and supporting economic and social stability. He expressed his appreciation to all Customs employees for their commitment and service.

The President stressed that Sri Lanka Customs is one of the country’s most important revenue generating institutions. He highlighted the need to maintain efficient, transparent and accountable operations and called on all officers to work together with renewed plans and strategies to support economic success in 2026.

The President also noted that the economic collapse in 2022 was mainly caused by the government’s failure at the time to generate enough rupee revenue and foreign exchange. He said the current government has restored economic stability by meeting revenue targets, which has also helped the country respond to recent disaster situations.

A broad discussion was held on the overall performance of Sri Lanka Customs in 2025 and its strategic plans for 2026. Several new ideas and proposals were presented during the meeting.

Sri Lanka Customs currently operates under four main pillars, revenue collection, trade facilitation, social protection and institutional development. The President asked for updates on progress under each of these areas.

It was revealed that the Internal Affairs Unit, which was set up to prevent corruption and promote ethical practices, is functioning effectively. The President also sought updates on steps taken to address long standing issues such as congestion, delays and corruption, as well as plans to modernize cargo inspection systems.

The discussion also covered the Customs digitalization programme planned for 2026, along with matters related to staff recruitment, promotions, training, salaries and allowances.

Highlighting the strategic importance of airports, the President emphasized the responsibility of Sri Lanka Customs to safeguard state stability and remain prepared to face future challenges.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Nishantha Jayaweera, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Deputy Secretary to the Treasury A.N. Hapugala, Director General of Sri Lanka Customs S.P. Arukgoda, members of the Board of Directors and senior officials of the Department.