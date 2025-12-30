Ex-Minister Douglas Devananda admitted to Mahara Prison Hospital
Posted by Editor on December 30, 2025 - 2:26 pm
Former Minister Douglas Devananda, who was arrested and remanded, has been admitted to the Mahara Prison Hospital.
He was admitted to the prison hospital following recommendations made by doctors after assessing his health condition.
The former minister was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on December 26, 2025, in connection with a firearms-related incident.
