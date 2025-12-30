Fire breaks out at two shops in Kiribathgoda, no injuries reported

Posted by Editor on December 30, 2025 - 2:14 pm

A fire broke out at two shops in Kiribathgoda town today (December 30).

According to the police, five fire engines were dispatched to the location to bring the fire under control.

Authorities confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far.

However, the incident has led to severe traffic congestion along the Kandy-Colombo road in the Kiribathgoda area as firefighting operations continue.