Johnston’s son Johann Fernando arrested by FCID

Posted by Editor on December 30, 2025 - 1:12 pm

Johan Fernando, the son of former Minister Johnston Fernando, was arrested today (December 30) by the Financial Crimes Investigation Department (FCID), police said.

According to police, the arrest followed investigations into alleged misappropriation of funds and vehicles at Lanka Sathosa during the period when Johnston Fernando served as the Minister of Cooperatives and Internal Trade.

The allegations include the misuse of a Sathosa lorry and other vehicles, as well as irregularities related to the collection of salaries and allowances.