Sri Lanka loses 600 MW at Norochcholai, no power disruption

Posted by Editor on December 30, 2025 - 11:16 am

Two of the three generators at the Lakvijaya Coal Power Plant in Norochcholai are currently out of service, causing a temporary loss of 600 megawatts to the national power grid, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said.

According to the CEB, one generator was taken out of operation on November 3, 2025 for routine maintenance, which is carried out once every three years. The second generator was shut down on December 20, 2025 due to a technical fault in its boiler. As a result, only one generator at the power plant is currently operational, supplying 300 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

A spokesperson for the Lakvijaya Coal Power Plant stated that both generators are now undergoing repair and maintenance work and are expected to be restored to operation during the first week of January 2026.

Despite the reduction in coal based power generation, the CEB assured that there has been no disruption to the daily electricity supply.

Officials said the temporary shortfall is being covered by hydroelectric power generation, which is continuing successfully across the country.