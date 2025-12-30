Sri Lanka begins post distribution testing of medicines
Posted by Editor on December 30, 2025 - 9:11 am
Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Health has launched a new program to test medicines even after they have been distributed to hospitals and pharmacies.
Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni said that steps will be taken to use the laboratories of the Ministry of Science and Technology for this testing process.
He explained that the program is being implemented with the aim of improving the quality of medicines available in the country and ensuring their safety and effectiveness for patients.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Johnston’s son Johann Fernando arrested by FCID December 30, 2025
- Sri Lanka loses 600 MW at Norochcholai, no power disruption December 30, 2025
- Sri Lanka begins post distribution testing of medicines December 30, 2025
- Sri Lanka Police seize over 20kg of Kush at Katunayake Airport, four arrested December 30, 2025
- Sri Lanka’s poverty is structural, not personal, says Deputy Minister December 29, 2025