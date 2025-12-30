Sri Lanka begins post distribution testing of medicines

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Health has launched a new program to test medicines even after they have been distributed to hospitals and pharmacies.

Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni said that steps will be taken to use the laboratories of the Ministry of Science and Technology for this testing process.

He explained that the program is being implemented with the aim of improving the quality of medicines available in the country and ensuring their safety and effectiveness for patients.