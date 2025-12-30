Sri Lanka Police seize over 20kg of Kush at Katunayake Airport, four arrested

A team of officers from the Airport Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau conducted a raid at the arrival terminal of the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake on the morning of December 29, 2025, and arrested four suspects for attempting to smuggle a large quantity of narcotic drugs into Sri Lanka.

During the raid, the officers arrested two male suspects and two female suspects who had brought 20 kilograms and 684 grams of the narcotic drug kush into the country by air.

The arrested male suspects are aged 27 and 29 and are residents of the Orugodawatta and Dematagoda areas. The female suspects are aged 27 and 39 and are residents of the Borella and Orugodawatta areas.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the Police Narcotics Bureau.