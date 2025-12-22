NPP’s first CMC budget defeated by three votes

The 2026 inaugural budget of the Colombo Municipal Council, controlled by the National People’s Power (NPP), was defeated today (December 22).

A total of 60 councillors voted against the proposal, while 57 voted in favor.

The votes of the Sarvajana Balaya councillors proved decisive, resulting in the NPP losing the budget by a margin of three votes.

The vote took place during today’s CMC council meeting, marking a setback for the NPP, which recently assumed control of the council.

Despite holding the mayoralty, the party failed to secure enough support to pass its inaugural budget.

The Colombo Municipal Council came under NPP control after Vraie Cally Balthazaar of the NPP was elected mayor in June this year.

She won the mayoral post through a secret ballot, securing 61 votes, while her closest rival, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) mayoral candidate Riza Zarook, received 54 votes.