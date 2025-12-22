Sri Lanka’s IRD hits record Rs. 2,203 Billion revenue target for 2025

Posted by Editor on December 22, 2025 - 6:28 pm

Sri Lanka’s Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has reached the Government’s annual revenue target of Rs. 2,203 billion for 2025, achieving the milestone by December 19, 2025, according to Commissioner General Rukdevi P. H. Fernando.

In a statement, Fernando said this is the highest-ever revenue collection in the history of the IRD. She added that measures will be taken to further increase revenue in the remaining days of the year.

The Commissioner General thanked taxpayers for their contributions through direct and indirect tax payments.

She also expressed gratitude to IRD staff and officers from other public and private institutions for their dedication and support in achieving this record.