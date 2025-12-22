Sri Lanka’s exports reach US$ 15.78 Billion in first 11 months of 2025
Sri Lanka’s total exports reached US$ 15,776.36 million during the first 11 months of 2025, marking a notable 5.8% year-on-year growth, according to the latest data from Sri Lanka Customs.
The Export Development Board (EDB) said this performance reflects the continued strength of the country’s export sector and the effectiveness of strategies aimed at expanding market access and improving global competitiveness.
In November 2025 alone, total exports, including merchandise and services, rose to US$ 1,364.52 million, a 5.56% increase compared to November 2024. Merchandise exports in November grew by 5.95% year-on-year to reach US$ 1,053.22 million, including estimates for Gems & Jewellery and Petroleum Products. For the January to November period, merchandise exports totaled US$ 12,417.98 million, up 6.41% from the same period in 2024.
Services exports also showed growth, with earnings in November estimated at US$ 311.3 million, a 4.27% increase over the same month last year. From January to November, services exports are estimated to have reached US$ 3,358.38 million, up 3.63% year-on-year.
The EDB highlighted that the rising contribution of services reflects the growing importance of Sri Lanka’s knowledge-based economy in boosting national export earnings.
