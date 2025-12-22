Police constable granted bail in MP Shantha Pathma Kumara assault case

Posted by Editor on December 22, 2025 - 5:00 pm

The police constable who was arrested in connection with the assault incident involving National People’s Power (NPP) Member of Parliament Shantha Pathma Kumara Subasingha, also known as Shantha Padmakumara, has been granted bail by the Embilipitiya Magistrate’s Court.

It is reported that the police constable was released on two surety bails of Rs. 200,000 each.

The Embilipitiya Divisional Investigation Bureau of the Sri Lanka Police arrested the constable today (December 22) and produced him before the court on several charges, including criminal intimidation.

