Police constable granted bail in MP Shantha Pathma Kumara assault case
Posted by Editor on December 22, 2025 - 5:00 pm
The police constable who was arrested in connection with the assault incident involving National People’s Power (NPP) Member of Parliament Shantha Pathma Kumara Subasingha, also known as Shantha Padmakumara, has been granted bail by the Embilipitiya Magistrate’s Court.
It is reported that the police constable was released on two surety bails of Rs. 200,000 each.
The Embilipitiya Divisional Investigation Bureau of the Sri Lanka Police arrested the constable today (December 22) and produced him before the court on several charges, including criminal intimidation.
Related Articles:
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Cyclone Ditwah causes US$4.1 Billion damage to Sri Lanka says World Bank December 22, 2025
- NPP’s first CMC budget defeated by three votes December 22, 2025
- Sri Lanka’s IRD hits record Rs. 2,203 Billion revenue target for 2025 December 22, 2025
- Sri Lanka’s exports reach US$ 15.78 Billion in first 11 months of 2025 December 22, 2025
- Police constable granted bail in MP Shantha Pathma Kumara assault case December 22, 2025