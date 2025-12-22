Police constable arrested over assault involving NPP MP Shantha Pathma Kumara

Police have arrested a police constable in connection with an assault incident involving Ratnapura District National People’s Power (NPP) Member of Parliament Shantha Pathma Kumara Subasingha, also known as Shantha Padmakumara.

The suspect was arrested by officers of the Embilipitiya Divisional Investigation Bureau on several charges, including criminal intimidation.

He is scheduled to be produced before court this afternoon (December 22), police said.

According to a police statement issued earlier today (December 22), prior to the arrest of the police constable, the incident occurred on December 20, 2025. A police constable attached to the Sooriyakanda Police Station was reportedly assaulted near the Kalugala Temple at around 8:40 p.m. while returning home after completing his duties.

Information received through the 119 Emergency Centre indicated that the group involved in the incident included MP Shantha Pathma Kumara Subasingha. The constable’s motorcycle was also reportedly stolen during the incident.

Later that night, at around 10:10 p.m., MP Subasingha lodged a complaint at the Kolonna Police Station. In his complaint, the MP stated that while he was travelling from Kalugala towards Halwinna, the police constable had parked his motorcycle across the road, blocked the MP’s vehicle, and attempted to assault him.

Police said the constable’s motorcycle was later found on the road near the Kalugala Temple and was handed over to the Kolonna Police Station.

The injured constable was initially admitted to Kolonna Hospital and was later transferred to Embilipitiya Hospital for further treatment.

According to police, medical records from Kolonna Hospital noted that the officer’s breath smelled of alcohol. Urine tests did not detect any drugs, and blood samples have been sent to the Government Analyst’s Department to determine whether alcohol was consumed.

Police also stated that the Embilipitiya Divisional Investigation Bureau is continuing investigations under the direct supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police of the Embilipitiya Division.